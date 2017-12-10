

CTV Montreal





A Montreal Uber driver is making his displeasure with Quebec’s most recent language controversy known in a very public way.

A red minivan with stickers identifying it as an Uber has been seen with white lettering spelling out “Bonjour-Hi” on the side.

In a statement, Uber confirmed the car belongs to one of their drivers, adding “We do not endorse this isolated initiative.”

The debate over the bilingual greeting reached a fever pitch after the National Assembly unanimously voted to adopt a motion calling on store clerks to stick with a simple “bonjour” while greeting customers.

The Liberals drew fire from English-rights groups and Premier Philippe Couillard has rushed to address the anger, saying he was surprised by the reaction and vowed to be more careful in the future.