Uber paid off hackers who obtained data on 57 million customers and drivers around the world.

The hack happened last year but the ride sharing company did not inform anyone until Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017

The company has fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, for concealing the theft of data.

The hackers got names, home addresses, cell phone numbers, and email addresses, but it does not appear that they obtained any other information.

Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and to keep quiet about the breach.

The data was being kept on a third-party server used by Uber

Uber is now going to inform individuals who had their information stolen about the thefts, and will provide free credit monitoring for drivers.