U.S. reduces softwood lumber duties for all but one Canadian producer
Workers sort wood at Murray Brothers Lumber Company woodlot in Madawaska, Ont. on April 25, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:54AM EDT
The U.S. Department of Commerce has reduced softwood lumber duties for all Canadian producers except Resolute Forest Products.
In its final determination released today, the Commerce Department says most Canadian producers will pay a combined rate of 20.83 per cent, down from 26.75 per cent in the preliminary determinations. Resolute's rate rises marginally to 17.9 per cent.
More to come.
