

CTV Montreal





A stabbing in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve left one woman dead and another in critical condition on Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. saying two people had been attacked in an apartment on Souligny Ave. near Aubry.

Officers found the two victims with injuries to their upper bodies. A 55-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene while the other victim was taken to hospital, where she is in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was found at the scene and has been arrested.

Police said they had not yet determined the exact circumstances of the attack or what the relationship between the suspect and two victims is.

It’s the twentieth homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.