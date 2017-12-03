

CTV Montreal





A stabbing in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve left two women dead on Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. saying two people had been attacked in an apartment on Souligny Ave. near Aubry.

Officers found the two victims with injuries to their upper bodies. A 55-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene while the other victim was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 35-year-old man was found at the scene and has been arrested.

Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and grandmother but did not reveal a motive.

It’s the twentieth and twenty-first homicides of the year on the island of Montreal.