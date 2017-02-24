

CTV Montreal





Laval police are looking for two men involved in the armed robbery of a gas station.

On Dec. 9, the two men entered an Ultramar located at 6400 Blvd. des Laurentides. One of them, armed with a canister of pepper spray, approached the cashier and demanded they empty the cash. The second suspect walked behind the counter and filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes. The two fled on foot.

According to police, the first suspect was a white man, roughly 20-years-old and French-speaking. He weight 72 kg and stood 1.8 meters tall. He was wearing a black tuque, black winter coat, red checked shirt, white sweater and grey pants.

The other suspect was a white male with a small moustache and brown goatee. He also stood roughly 1.8 meters tall and weighed 72 kg. He was wearing a black tuque, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots with black soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the anonymous police Info-Line at 514-662-INFO (4636) and mention file LVL 161209 003.