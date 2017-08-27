

The Canadian Press





A violent collision between two vehicles in Boucherville early on Sunday morning has left two people with serious injuries.

Police said they fear for the lives of one of the victims, a 37-year-old man who is in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man has been detained in connection with the crash and will appear in court on Monday.

Both of the injured were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Highway 20. After colliding, the two vehicles spun onto the highway’s median.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.