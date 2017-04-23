

CTV Montreal





Two elderly people are in hospital after a fire in Outremont early on Sunday morning.

A Montreal fire department spokesperson said the fire in a residential building on Marsolais started just before 5:00 a.m. The fire started on the first floor of the three-story building, eventually spreading to the second.

The home sustained $72,000 worth of damage.

The two injured people, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital with second degree burns.

The SPVM has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.