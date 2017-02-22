

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are investigating after two people were found with serious injuries in their apartment.

Around 4:45 p.m. neighbours called 9-1-1 to report a fight in an apartment on Kent St.

Officers arrived to find a 52-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife, both with injuries to their upper bodies.

Police believe both of them were stabbed.

The couple were taken to hospital for treatment while investigators began examining the apartment to determine exactly what happened.

So far police do not believe anyone else was involved.

Police will talk to the couple when doctors say they're capable of discussing the incident.