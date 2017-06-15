

CTV Montreal





A man in his 30s and a 22-year-old woman were injured in a shootout early Thursday morning in Lachine.

Montreal police say both are expected to survive.



The incident took place outside a bar on Notre-Dame St. near 8th Ave.



The motive for the shooting is so far unclear, but it appears the woman may have simply been passing by. Reports say she was rollerblading past the area when she was shot.



“Both were transferred to a hospital nearby where they were conscious at the moment of their transport,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.



No one has been arrested but police are looking at surveillance cameras for more information.



“So far we don’t have any arrests, but investigators are on site to understand the circumstances that led to the shooting,” said Brabant.