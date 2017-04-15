Two people shot in St-Sauveur
An altercation between four people in St-Sauveur ended with two of them suffering gunshot wounds to their legs on Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:19AM EDT
A fight in the Laurentians ended with two people injured by gunfire early Saturday morning.
A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said they received a call at 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the Manoir St-Sauveur, they found two men with gunshot wounds to their legs.
Police are looking for the other two people involved in the altercation.