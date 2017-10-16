

CTV Montreal





Two of five teenagers accused of viciously attacking a high school student last week have pleaded guilty.

The teenagers, who cannot be named because they are minors, pleaded guilty Monday to assault and conspiracy to commit assault. They are not asking for bail.

Last week five teenagers were filmed kicking, punching, and stomping on a Lester B. Pearson High School student.

The boys did not deny the charges.

Four students were arrested last Thursday and spent the weekend in police custody because the Crown opposed their bail.

On Monday one of those four suspects was granted bail under the condition he live with his parents, that he go to school, and that he have no communication with his fellow co-accused or the victim.

Bail hearings on the two remaining suspects took place Monday afternoon, but will resume on Wednesday. The Crown is opposing their release, and will play video in the court of the alleged assault.

A fifth suspect surrendered to police on Friday and also spent the weekend being detained. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Tuesday.

The victim has since returned to school.