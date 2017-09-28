

The Canadian Press





Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée has announced two new judges.

Thierry Roland Potvin has been appointed as a Court of Quebec judge and Joanne Tourville will serve as a judge at Quebec City municipal court.

Potvin holds a bachelor's degree in law from the Université du Québec à Montréal and was called to the Bar in 2004. He started his career working as a public prosecutor for the Crown.

Since 2012, he has aserved as Deputy Chief Prosecutor. Potvin will primarily serve in criminal, civil and youth court in Amos, Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Tourville holds a bachelor's degree in law from Université Laval. She was called to the Bar in 2000.

She began her career in the litigation department for Quebec City. Since 2001, she has practiced as a public prosecutor for the Crown.