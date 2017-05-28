

The Canadian Press





A fight in NDG ended with two men stabbed on Saturday night.

Police said the fight broke out at around 11:00 p.m. in a home on Walkley Ave.

A 19-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to hospital. One suffered an injury to their arm, the other, a more serious wound to the upper body. Police said neither of their lives is in danger.

No arrests have yet been made.