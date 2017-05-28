Two men stabbed in NDG fight
Two men in their late teens suffered stab wounds after a fight broke out in NDG on Saturday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Police said the fight broke out at around 11:00 p.m. in a home on Walkley Ave.
A 19-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to hospital. One suffered an injury to their arm, the other, a more serious wound to the upper body. Police said neither of their lives is in danger.
No arrests have yet been made.