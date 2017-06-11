

CTV Montreal





Two men are in hospital with upper-body wounds after police intercepted a fight in the Ville Marie borough early Saturday morning.

At around 4:50 a.m. patrol officers came across a large group of people who were fighting at the corner of Saint-Dominique and de la Gauchetière streets.

The crowd dispersed as soon as officers arrived but two men in their twenties flagged down the police for help.

Both men had been stabbed in the upper-body and had to be transported to hospital.

According to police their injuries were minor.

No arrests have been made and police say the victims aren’t cooperating fully with investigators.