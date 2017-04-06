

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are trying to connect two men to a string of break-ins and robberies in the West Island and off-island areas.

Last month officers arrested Jason Robinson, 36, and Marc-André Charlebois, 32, inside a Dollard des Ormeaux home.

Police said after the pair were arrested officers found a large number of stolen objects believed to have come from homes in Vaudreuil-Dorion and the West Island.

Both men were charged with break and enter and with conspiracy -- but they have yet to be charged with theft. Both men are still in custody.

Police say there has been a large number of break-ins and thefts reported since January, usually from homes where people were away for extended periods of time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.