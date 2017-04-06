Two men accused of robbing homes in West Island, Vaudreuil-Dorion
Officers arrested Jason Robinson, 36, and Marc-André Charlebois, 32, inside a Dollard des Ormeaux home on March 24, 2017 .
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 1:47PM EDT
Montreal police are trying to connect two men to a string of break-ins and robberies in the West Island and off-island areas.
Last month officers arrested Jason Robinson, 36, and Marc-André Charlebois, 32, inside a Dollard des Ormeaux home.
Police said after the pair were arrested officers found a large number of stolen objects believed to have come from homes in Vaudreuil-Dorion and the West Island.
Both men were charged with break and enter and with conspiracy -- but they have yet to be charged with theft. Both men are still in custody.
Police say there has been a large number of break-ins and thefts reported since January, usually from homes where people were away for extended periods of time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Gas leak forces Hydro Quebec to cut power to 12,000
- Professional boxer says he was profiled by Montreal police
- Supreme Court ruling: Possession is 9/10 of law -- even for parking spots
- Bridge and Highway construction for weekend of April 7
- Laval police search for brothers who disappeared two weeks ago