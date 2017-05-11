

CTV Montreal





Quebec City police are investigating two suspicious deaths that could be murders.

On Thursday morning the body of a man in his thirties was found outside the Classique hotel in Quebec City. Police believe the man fell from a balcony and died.

Several hours later police were called to the Sainte Madeleine St. home of a woman in her fifties by a friend who was worried about the woman's health.

Police found the woman's body, with signs that she had been injured.

They later determined that the woman was the mother of the man who had died earlier in the day.