

CTV Montreal





Two lanes of Highway 15 North have been reopened as cleanup efforts continue after a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

A tanker truck and a number of other vehicles collided at 7:45 a.m. near Concord Blvd., according to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson. According to Urgence Sante, three people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police, ambulances and fire fighters were dispatched. Police said the tanker's contents didn't leak but an environmental cleanup team was called in due to a fuel leak from the truck's engine.

A detour was set up at the Cartier exit.