

The Canadian Press





Two men were shot in downtown Montreal early on Saturday morning.

One victim, a 20-year-old male, was shot in the upper body. Family members accompanied him in the ambulance to hospital when one of them, a 24-year-old male, realized he had also been shot in the lower body.

Police said neither victims’ life is in danger nor both are known to police.

The two men were in a building on Sherbrooke St. West near Durocher where a fashion show was being held. At around 1:00 a.m. several shots were fired.

Police arrested four suspects, all in their 20s. Investigators are working to determine their involvement in the incident but officials said none of the four were previously known to police.