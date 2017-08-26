

CTV Montreal





As bars closed downtown early on Saturday morning, a fight broke out that left two men injured.

Police said both men were in their 20s. They allegedly attacked a 32-year-old man on Ontario St. at 3:15 a.m.

One of the victims was slashed on the wrist with a shard of glass while the other suffered a laceration to their abdomen.

Police said neither injury was serious and none of the parties involved wished to press charges.