Two injured in downtown fight
Two men suffered minor injuries in a fight that broke out after bars closed early on Saturday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 1:28PM EDT
As bars closed downtown early on Saturday morning, a fight broke out that left two men injured.
Police said both men were in their 20s. They allegedly attacked a 32-year-old man on Ontario St. at 3:15 a.m.
One of the victims was slashed on the wrist with a shard of glass while the other suffered a laceration to their abdomen.
Police said neither injury was serious and none of the parties involved wished to press charges.