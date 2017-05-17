

CTV Montreal





A three-storey building in Rosemont was affected by fire twice in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



The first fire in the commercial/residential building on Des Erables Ave and Rosemont Blvd. ignited around 12:30 a.m. when a mattress caught fire outside and carried flames into a garage. It was put out by firefighters. No one hurt, no one had to evacuate.

Then at 3:15 a.m., firefighters were alerted to another fire at the same building when some more garbage was on fire.

The fire department believes someone re-set the fire in the garbage.

Though it might be considered criminal, the Montreal police arson squad not investigating as of yet.