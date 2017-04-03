Two elderly people suffer serious injuries in West Island fire
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 1:40PM EDT
A fire in the West Island left two people hospitalized on Monday morning.
The fire broke out in a residence located at 575 Hyman Blvd. near Angora St.
An 87-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the fire appears to be accidental.
