

The Canadian Press





Two men died in a fishing accident in waters near Abitibi-Temiscamingue this week.

Surete du Quebec investigators have ruled out the foul play as a cause of death. The exact circumstances that led to the deaths is still being examined but investigators did say they drowned.

The identities of the two men have yet to be released but vehicles in a nearby parking lot had license plates from New York and New Jersey.

Police said the two, along with several others, set off on a fishing trip in the Camachigama Lake on Tuesday.

One body was found that day and the other on Wednesday.

A coroner will decide whether autopsies will be conducted on the bodies.