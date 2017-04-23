

The Canadian Press





Two Canadians are the latest addition to the United States' list of most-wanted terrorists, which says the men are a threat to American national security and economic interests.

The decision to add 24-year-old Farah Mohamed Shirdon and 30-year-old Tarek Sakr to the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists was published Wednesday in an official register of U-S government regulations.

The U-S State Department identifies Sakr as a Syrian-born Canadian citizen who has conducted sniper training for the al-Qaida-linked al-Nusra Front.

They say Canadian-born Shirdon is a prominent fighter, as well as recruiter and fundraiser for I-SIL.

In September 2015, the R-C-M-P laid terrorism several charges in absentia against Shirdon, including participation in the activity of a terrorist group and instructing others to carry out terrorist activity.

The charges against the Calgary man came a year after an I-SIL video surfaced of him burning his Canadian passport.

The U-S notice about Sakr says he has conducted sniper training in Syria and periodically travels to Turkey, but a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale would not give more information about him.

Scott Bardsley says Sakr is not facing criminal charges in Canada.