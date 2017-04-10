

CTV Montreal





The bodies of two women were found in a Notre-Dame-de-Laus home on Monday morning.

According to the Surete du Quebec, a 60-year-old man arrived at their Gatineau headquarters in the early morning, asking officers to go to a residence. There, police found the bodies.

The man has been arrested and will be questioned by police, who said he knew the victims.

Police did not release the ages of the victims.

Notre-Dame-de-Laus, a town of just over 1,500 people, is located roughly 60 kilometres north of Gatineau.