

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in a car underneath the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The bodies of two men, apparently in their fifties, were found in a car parked at a gas station at the intersection of De Lorimier Ave. and Maisonneuve Blvd. on Friday morning.

Police said there are no signs of violence, leading them to suspect the pair died of a drug overdose.

Last week seven people suffered fentanyl overdoses in the same neighbourhood, which led police to arrest five drug dealers.