

The Canadian Press





Two men were arrested early Monday morning following a robbery in the Anjou borough.

At 2:30 a.m., the two, aged 20 and 21, allegedly entered the Vegas Bistro on Metropolitain Blvd. near the intersection with Des Ormeaux. Police said they brandished what appeared to be a weapon at an employee while demanding money.

Police were called to the scene where they apprehended the men, who had fled through the rear of the building.

Nobody was injured in the incident.