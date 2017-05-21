

CTV Montreal





Two separate accidents involving horse-drawn carriages occurred in Quebec City Saturday afternoon.

Both events took place near the Chateau Frontenac.

The first accident involved a caleche driver who lost control of his horse near the U.S. Consulate and the Chateau Frontenac.

The horse struck a sidewalk and ended up going down a grassy hill. The carriage was overturned and the driver of the carriage was sent to hospital with minor injuries to his legs.

Police say the horse did not suffer any injuries.

At around 4:30, just in front of the Chateau Frontenac near Saint-Louis St., another caleche horse stumbled and hit a sidewalk. It then slipped and fell to the ground.

The horse wasn’t able to get back on its feet on its own and a team of people tried unsuccessfully to help it up. It remained on the ground for several hours.

A police spokesperson says a veterinarian eventually used medication and the horse was successfully brought back to a standing position.

The caleche industry has been a source of controversy in Montreal.

Last May Mayor Denis Coderre tried to ban caleches for 1 year. The ban was eventually struck down by a Quebec Superior Court judge who ruled the city had overstepped its powers.

In December the city announced Montreal’s caleche industry would get a $500,000 boost as part of a plan to regulate and improve the industry and its services.

However anti-caleche activists say very little has changed.

“We’ve seen caleche drivers making the same mistakes so we're wondering what that training that the Mayor announced in December was for?” said Mirella Calalillo, spokesperson for the Anti-Caleche Defense Coalition.

Calalillo says with the city anticipating more tourists this summer for the 375th anniversary, it could mean more problems for caleche horses.