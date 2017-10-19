

CTV Montreal





The Turcot Interchange and the St. Pierre Interchange should be avoided this weekend.

Multiple ramps will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday so crews can safely construct new, temporary ramps, some of which will open in November.

The connections to be closed include: 15 South to Route 136 East, Highway 20 East to Route 136 East, Highway 720 West to 20 West, and Highway 720 West to 15 South.

The Monk Blvd. entrance to Highway 20 West will also be closed.

Highway 20 West will also be closed between Exit 67 (Angrignon Blvd./Notre Dame St.) and the St. Pierre Interchange for the weekend, starting midnight Friday.

That means the Angrignon Blvd. entrance will be closed, as will the onramp from Highway 20 West to Route 138/Mercier Bridge.