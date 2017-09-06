

CTV Montreal





Construction will require the closure of multiple roadways in the Turcot project this weekend as crews lay the groundwork for the demolition of a major ramp.

At midnight Friday Sept. 8, the ramp from the Decarie Expressway/15 South to downtown will close until 5 a.m. Monday.

Route 136/Highway 720 will be closed from the Turcot Interchange to the Cathedrale/Notre Dame St. entrance.

Of particular note, the Guy St. exit from the highway will be closed until Sept. 18.

Meanwhile Exit 62 (De La Verendrye/de l'Eglise) from Highway 15 North closes at midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Mercier & Highway 20

As has become routine this summer, the ramp from Route 138/Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 East will once again be closed this weekend.

The ramp closes at 11 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday Sept. 11.

Only one lane of eastbound traffic will be open on Highway 20 between the St. Pierre interchange and Montreal West from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.