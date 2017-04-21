

CTV Montreal





Drivers will want to avoid the Turcot interchange this weekend as multiple ramps will be closed.

The route from the Decarie Expressway to downtown via Route 136 closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday and reopens at 5 a.m. Monday April 24.

The connection from Highway 20 East to downtown will be shut for the same amount of time.

The only entrances to Highway 720 East will be at Notre Dame or De La Cathedrale.

Northbound drivers will only be affected on Sunday night, when the 15 North ramps close at 11:30 p.m. for the night.

Highway 20 East will see some closures this week, as the lanes between Exit 64 and Angrignon Blvd. will be closed between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be shunted to Notre Dame St.

Those who take the Mercier into town will have to find another route. The connection from Route 138 to Highway 20 East closes at 11 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.