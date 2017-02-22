

CTV Montreal





After a 14-month investigation the Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that someone tampered with the brakes on a train that derailed and struck a house in Montreal.

On Oct. 29, 2015, a dozen empty wagons rolled down the tracks and went off the rails near Terrasse Thomas Valin, in the east end.

The rail cars landed in a residential backyard, crushing a tree and punching a hole in the wall of a garage.

The family was home at the time although nobody was hurt.

The wagons were part of a set of 26 freight cars that had been parked on the tracks since May 2015.

Canadian Pacific said that trespassers were frequently found in the area, although it took no special precautions to patrol the parked cars or to verify they were still secure.

Since the derailment, CP has taken measures to stop trespassing.