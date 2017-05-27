

The Canadian Press





TAORMINE, Italy - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to discuss free trade, climate change, inclusive growth and gender equality at the G7 summit next year, in La Malbaie, in the Charlevoix region.

Trudeau confirmed that Canada would host the event at a press conference Saturday, closing the current G7 summit in Taormina, Italy. A press conference was held at the same time at the Richelieu mansion, which will host the world's top leaders in a year.

In a press release, Prime Minister Trudeau added that the event would allow Canada to discuss and work with its counterparts on "urgent global issues" to foster an economy based on ‘clean growth and innovation'.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada was "proud" to host the G7 summit in the beautiful Charlevoix region. The Prime Minister also said he was convinced that world leaders will fall in love with the region like all Canadians.

The Couillard government also welcomed the news.

The Minister of International Relations, Christine St-Pierre, emphasizes that this will be an 'exceptional visibility' for Charlevoix, which will enable Québec to demonstrate its know-how and promote its economic and tourism assets'.