Justin Trudeau is marching in Montreal's Pride parade with the prime minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar.

At a Sunday morning news conference with Varadkar, Trudeau said that it's important to work with foreign allies to promote diversity, because there's still more to be done.

He says the parade "is a time to dance and celebrate, and reflect on our actions tomorrow."

Trudeau's office says the event will mark the first time a foreign head of government has joined a prime minister in a Canadian Pride parade.

"For all that we celebrate here in Canada, we know there is a lot of work to do around the world," said Trudeau. "We need to build up our allies and stand together strongly for rights and opportunities and the values that we know unite our countries."

Varadkar thanked Trudeau and Canada for the warm welcome and called on other leaders to help end homophobic bullying and make advances in sexual health.

At an earlier event Sunday, Trudeau said that the celebration is representative of the kind of place Canada is, in contrast with a planned anti-immigration rally in Quebec City.

He says the small "angry, frustrated group of racists" don't get to define Canada or change its core values.

Varadkar is Ireland's first openly gay prime minister.

Also present are Mayor Denis Coderre and Premier Philippe Couillard.

Trudeau and Varadkar began Sunday with a military welcome ceremony at the armoury near Mount Royal, where troops from across the country performed an honour guard drill.

The two will also hold meetings where they are expected to discuss issues relating to diversity and inclusion as well as the Canada-Europe free trade agreement, which goes into effect next month.

A contingent of Aboriginal people opened the parade, another first for the annual event.

Awards will be given out in categories such as Most Crowd-Pleasing Float, Best Choreography and Best Costume and Make-up.