Trudeau in Quebec for Pitfield funeral and Canada Child Benefit announcement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 8:00AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today to attend a private funeral and to discuss the Canada Child Benefit.
Trudeau is scheduled to be at the funeral in Montreal of Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council who died last week at the age of 80.
Trudeau described Pitfield as a family friend who was "especially dear" to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.
The prime minister will then head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.
He is expected to hold a media availability in the town east of Montreal.
