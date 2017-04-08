

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to France on Saturday morning, where he will participate in the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, will travel to Lille, where they will be greeted by Canadian ambassador to France Lawrence Cannon and the prefect of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais Picardie region, Michel Lalande.

Several other Canadian dignitaries will attend the ceremonies, including Quebec’s Minister of International Relations, Christine St-Pierre.

On Sunday, the delegation will meet at the National Memorial in Vimy to pay tribute to the 10,600 Canadian soldiers who lost their lives or were wounded during the assault on German troops.

In Ottawa, a ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge, which raged from April 9 to 12, 1917, is considered a turning point in Canadian history.