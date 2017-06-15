

CTV Montreal





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked on Thursday again about Premier Philippe Couillard's announcement two weeks ago his government would tour the country in order to discuss Quebec's relationship with Canada in hopes the talks would eventually lead to the province signing the 1982 Constitution.

Trudeau's answer echoed his previous ones.

"Philippe and I have a tremendously positive working relationship where we have been able to deliver concretely for Quebecers and indeed all Canadians," Trudeau said.

"I am always looking for ways to improve the way this federation and the way our communites serve our citizens but, as I've often said, I don't think that necessarily goes through opening up the Constitution.

"I think it doesn't."