Truck driver from Quebec charged with causing deadly crash near Kingston
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 6:13PM EDT
A Quebec truck driver has been charged with four counts following a deadly crash on Highway 401.
Dunhill Tabanao, 37, of Vaudreuil-Dorion appeared in a Kingston court Thursday to face charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Four people died Thursday when seven vehicles, including four tractor trailers and an armoured truck, collided on the highway.
Police said the four who died were all travelling in the same vehicle. They have yet to be identified.
Two other people were taken to hospital.
