Trois Rivieres police officer convicted of assaulting teen robber
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 4:28PM EDT
One police officer has been convicted and three others acquitted of assaulting a Trois Rivieres man.
Kaven Deslauriers was found guilty Monday of assault causing bodily harm to Alexis Vadeboncoeur.
Justice Steve Magnan ruled on Monday that the three other officers used acceptable techniques in restraining Vadeboncoeur
The incident took place in February 2013 after Vadeboncoeur robbed a pharmacy and fled the scene.
When he realized he couldn't get away, Vadeboncoeur lay down spread-eagled in a parking lot.
Video surveillance showed several officers running up to the then-19-year-old man only to kick him repeatedly. Several also punched him before he was eventually placed in handcuffs.
The four officers involved were suspended with pay and charged with assault causing bodily harm, negligent use of a firearm, and obstruction of justice; their arrest reports bore little resemblance to what was caught on camera, and said that Vadeboncoeur was resisting arrest.
Two of the officers were eventually fired.
Vadeboncoeur was charged with robbery and several other crimes. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 54 months in prison.
He also filed a civil suit against the officers and the city of Trois Rivieres, settling out of court in 2014 for $25,000.
