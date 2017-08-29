Trials delayed for three Quebecers accused in Australian cocaine bust
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 1:41PM EDT
Two of three Quebecers accused of importing cocaine into Australia aboard a luxury cruise ship last year have had their trial put off until next February.
The trial for the man and woman was scheduled to begin this week.
While their names have been published in the past, an Australian court employee said in an email Tuesday a publication ban is now in effect.
The third accused has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting her sentence.
The three boarded the MS Sea Princess in England and were arrested when the ship docked in Sydney last August.
Australian authorities used sniffer dogs to find what they said was 95 kilograms of cocaine packed in suitcases.
They said the drug had an estimated value of $30.5 million.
