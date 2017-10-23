Trial will proceed for man accused of murdering wife with Alzheimer's
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 2:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 7:03PM EDT
A man accused of killing his wife in a long-term care facility in July was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Michel Cadotte is accused of the second degree murder of his wife Jocelyne Lizotte, who had advanced Alzheimer's disease.
In court Monday several witnesses took the stand, including nursing staff and doctors.
Much of the testimony cannot be published because it is protected by a court-ordered ban until the trial begins.
After hearing all the evidence, the judge ruled that there was enough evidence to send Cadotte to a full trial where his fate will be decided.
The date for that will be chosen next month.
In the meantime Cadotte remains free on bail and has to follow strict conditions.
