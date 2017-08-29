Trial postponed for Quebecers accused of smuggling cocaine into Australia
In this photo released by Australia Border Force, a suitcase filled with cocaine after it was seized by customs onboard the MS Sea Princess in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. (Australian Border Force via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 3:39PM EDT
Two of three Quebecers accused of importing cocaine into Australia aboard a luxury cruise ship last year have had their trial put off until next February.
The trial for the man and woman was scheduled to begin this week.
While their names have been published in the past, an Australian court employee said in an email today a publication ban is now in effect.
The third accused has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting her sentence.
The three boarded the MS Sea Princess in England and were arrested when the ship docked in Sydney last August.
Australian authorities used sniffer dogs to find what they said was 95 kilograms of cocaine packed in suitcases.
