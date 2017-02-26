

The trial for former national ski coach Bertrand Charest has been postponed.

Charest was due to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in St. Jerome, but because of a change in lawyers, the beginning of the trial has been postponed until Thursday. .

Charest faces 57 sex-related charges involving girls and young women between the ages of 12 and 19.

The initial incidents allegedly took place in the '90s in Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, and in France, Austria, New Zealand and the United States.

Charest worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.