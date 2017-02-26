Trial for ex-ski coach accused of sex assault begins Monday
Bertrand Charest was a coach for Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 10:27PM EST
Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest is due to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in St. Jerome.
He faces a host of sex-related charges involving girls and young women between the ages of 12 and 19.
In all, Charest faces 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust.
Charest was arrested in March 2015, but the case was postponed.
The initial incidents allegedly took place in the '90s in Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, and in France, Austria, New Zealand and the United States.
Charest worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.
