Trial for alleged Quebec City mosque shooter to begin in March
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 10:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 10:56AM EDT
The trial for the man accused of gunning down six men in a Quebec City area mosque will begin on March 26, 2018.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, will face six counts of first-degree murder and six other counts of attempted murder after the shooting that took place on Jan. 29.
The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, and as many as 111 witnesses are expected to appear.
Superior Court Judge Raymond W. Pronovost set the date at the Quebec City courthouse on Friday.
