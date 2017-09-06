

CTV Montreal





The trial of a young man accused of stabbing a cashier at a Montreal supermarket begins Wednesday.

Randy Tshilumba, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, who was killed inside the Maxi grocery store on Cremazie Blvd. near Papineau Ave. in April 2016.

The suspect fled the scene. Tshilumba was later arrested at his home in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The first witnesses have been summoned to the Montreal courthouse Wednesday for the trial, which is expected to last five weeks. A jury was selected in August.

Dozens of witnesses were inside the grocery store when the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the CEGEP student in the neck, back and slit both wrists.

She died at the scene in front of horrified onlookers while her father was waiting in the parking lot to drive her home once she finished work.

Surveillance video and photos show the attack and the suspect running away.

While police initially believed it to be a random assault, they soon discovered the suspect and victim attended the same high school. Police say she had rebuffed his romantic advances.

If convicted, Tshilumba could be sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

With files from The Canadian Press