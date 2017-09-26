

CTV Montreal





More than five years after a murder, the trial has finally begun for a LaSalle man accused of killing his wife.

Ahmad Nehme was arrested on July 5, 2012 following the death of his wife Catherine DeBoucherville.

The couple had been together for 19 years but in 2012 were having marital difficulties and had considered separating.

In his opening statement the Crown prosecutor said Nehme was extremely jealous and thought DeBoucherville was cheating on him.

The Crown said that Nehme walked into the bathroom and attacked Deboucherville, then walked onto the balcony in view of neighbours.

The jury then heard the disturbing 9-1-1 call made by the couple's daughter, who was 12 years old at the time.