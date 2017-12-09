

The Canadian Press





For the seventeenth year, Mont Tremblant is hosting Tremblant 24h, the charity sporting challenge which raises money for children struggling with serious illnesses.

More than 3,300 skiers, walkers and runners are expected to take part with a goal of breaking last year’s record of $3.25 million.

While 304 teams took part in the 2016 edition, 370 are registered for this year’s event.

Activities kick off at noon on Saturday.

Among the celebrities scheduled to take part are members of Simple Plan, former freestyle skier Alexandre Bilodeau, Olympic diver Alexandre Despatie and skier Erik Guay.