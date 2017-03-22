

The Canadian Press





In her report tabled Wednesday morning, Quebec’s Auditor General said the way the Transport Ministry is awarding contracts is still problematic despite all the corrections and adjustments it has made so far.



Auditor Guylaine Leclerc reported poor risk management, a lack of coordination and consistency of actions, poorly defined stakeholder roles, lack of planning, inadequate expertise, follow-up and inadequate control and mismanagement in senior roles.



The Transport Ministry is the largest contractor in Quebec.



Back in 2009, the Auditor General noted several risky situations at different stages of the contract awarding process.