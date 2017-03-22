Transport Ministry contracts still problematic: Quebec Auditor General
Quebec Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc at a news conference to table her first report on May 27, 2015 at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:37AM EDT
In her report tabled Wednesday morning, Quebec’s Auditor General said the way the Transport Ministry is awarding contracts is still problematic despite all the corrections and adjustments it has made so far.
Auditor Guylaine Leclerc reported poor risk management, a lack of coordination and consistency of actions, poorly defined stakeholder roles, lack of planning, inadequate expertise, follow-up and inadequate control and mismanagement in senior roles.
The Transport Ministry is the largest contractor in Quebec.
Back in 2009, the Auditor General noted several risky situations at different stages of the contract awarding process.
