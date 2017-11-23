

The Canadian Press





The relationship between the new mayor of Montreal and the veteran leader of Quebec City is off to an amicable start.

Valerie Plante and Regis Labeaume had their first official meeting since Plante’s election on Thursday and while a variety of serious subjects such as housing and mobility came up, the two couldn’t help trading barbs about a once – and maybe future – hockey rivalry.

During the meeting in Montreal City Hall, Labeaume told Plante that Montrealers have approached him on the streets to encourage him in his quest to bring an NHL team back to Quebec City.

The Canadiens and Nordiques were bitter rivals until the latter team left for Colorado in 1995.

Despite the defeat of Denis Coderre, with whom Labeaume had a friendly relationship, the Quebec City mayor said he already felt a good bond with Plante.

Both mayors committed to working together to rapidly develop new public transit infrastructure, if the federal government is ready to provide funding.